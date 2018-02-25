Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores season-high 17 in Saturday's win
Winslow scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 115-89 win over the Grizzlies.
It's his best scoring performance of the season, but Winslow has scored in double digits only three times in 19 games since the calendar flipped to 2018. The 21-year-old's minutes and production remain very erratic, and while his athleticism makes him a key part of the Heat's team defense, his fantasy value remains low.
