Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores season-high 18 points
Winslow compiled 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and one rebound in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 victory over the Hawks.
Winslow scored a season-high 18 points off the bench Wednesday but failed to produce a lot of anything else. He has been putting up some sneaky value lately with a combination of points, boards, and defensive stats. He is not really a standard league player at this stage but could be worth a flier if you are desperate for a jack-of-all-trades type of guy.
