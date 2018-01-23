Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores seven points in Monday's loss

Winslow went for seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 99-90 loss to the Rockets.

Winslow saw his heaviest load of minutes since returning from his 14-game absence due to a knee injury. He has logged at least 20 minutes in five of the six games this month, the lone exception being his first night back in the active lineup. Nevertheless, Winslow's lack of a reliable outside shot makes it tough for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra to find ideal frontcourt fits alongside him. As a result, Winslow might be hard-pressed to earn a much larger role.