Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores team-high 15 points in loss
Winslow finished with 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 103-87 loss to the Nuggets.
Winslow led the Heat with 15 points Monday in what was a fairly convincing defeat. The Heat were on the second night of a back-to-back and it showed with a lack of energy on both ends of the floor. Winslow has been better over the past two games after going through a rough period and should continue to be rostered in competitive leagues. His value could be somewhat capped, however, with Goran Dragic nearing a return.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Bounces back in narrow loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Another rough shooting game•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Cold from field in win•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads charge in win over Cavs•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Solid in loss to Bucks•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...