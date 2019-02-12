Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores team-high 15 points in loss

Winslow finished with 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 103-87 loss to the Nuggets.

Winslow led the Heat with 15 points Monday in what was a fairly convincing defeat. The Heat were on the second night of a back-to-back and it showed with a lack of energy on both ends of the floor. Winslow has been better over the past two games after going through a rough period and should continue to be rostered in competitive leagues. His value could be somewhat capped, however, with Goran Dragic nearing a return.