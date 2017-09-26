Heat's Justise Winslow: Shoulder not a concern
Winslow's shoulder injury is no longer a concern and he's a full participant in training camp as expected, Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel reports.
Winslow indicated back in August that he was at full strength and was going to be ready for training camp, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise. "We did a couple of post-up drills and I was banging pretty hard," Winslow said following Tuesday's practice, "and afterwards, I was like, 'Wow, that was my right shoulder.' It felt fine. I didn't feel anything, took some bumps, fell to the ground. Nothing." From the sounds of it, Winslow isn't feeling any sort of lingering soreness and should be a full go moving forward throughout camp. Winslow is fully expected to reclaim the starting small forward role that he had prior to suffering his shoulder injury last season, though guys like Josh Richardson and Rodney McGruder will do everything they can to push him for that spot.
