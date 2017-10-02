Heat's Justise Winslow: Six points, eight boards in return to action
Winslow had six points (3-6 FG), eight rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal in Sunday's preseason win over the Hawks.
In his first game action since December, Winslow came off the bench and played 23 minutes. The 2015 first-round pick missed most of last season due to a shoulder injury, but in the 18 games in which he did play, Winslow averaged 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He shot just 35.6 percent from the field, however, and regressed as a three-point shooter, hitting just 7-of-35 attempts. Given his two-way potential, Winslow remains a relatively high-upside prospect, but the 21-year-old will need to demonstrate tangible improvement as a shooter in order maximize his skill set.
