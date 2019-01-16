Heat's Justise Winslow: Solid in loss to Bucks

Winslow scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 124-86 loss to the Bucks.

He tied Hassan Whiteside for the team lead in scoring on the night, but they were the only two Heat players to even reach double digits in the rout. Winslow continues to post strong numbers since taking on a full starter's workload in the absence of Goran Dragic (knee), averaging 16.6 points, 5.7 assists, 5.5 boards, 3.6 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 30.3 minutes over the last 11 games.