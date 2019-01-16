Heat's Justise Winslow: Solid in loss to Bucks
Winslow scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 124-86 loss to the Bucks.
He tied Hassan Whiteside for the team lead in scoring on the night, but they were the only two Heat players to even reach double digits in the rout. Winslow continues to post strong numbers since taking on a full starter's workload in the absence of Goran Dragic (knee), averaging 16.6 points, 5.7 assists, 5.5 boards, 3.6 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 30.3 minutes over the last 11 games.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads way in win over Grizzlies•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Dishes out season-high 10 dimes•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Notches another diverse line•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Big double-double in win•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Back-to-back 20-point performances•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.