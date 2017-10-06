Heat's Justise Winslow: Solid performance Thursday
Winslow supplied eight points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-9 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound across 20 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 loss to the Nets.
Winslow showed off a little bit of everything Thursday, but still struggled to shoot the ball efficiently -- one of the main knocks on his game. He's a candidate to begin the season as the team's starting small forward, so his performance throughout the preseason is likely worth keeping an eye on.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Six points, eight boards in return to action•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will come off the bench Sunday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Shoulder not a concern•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Says he's back to full strength•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Says he's taking contact•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Recovering from surgery ahead of schedule•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...