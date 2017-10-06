Heat's Justise Winslow: Solid performance Thursday

Winslow supplied eight points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-9 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound across 20 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 loss to the Nets.

Winslow showed off a little bit of everything Thursday, but still struggled to shoot the ball efficiently -- one of the main knocks on his game. He's a candidate to begin the season as the team's starting small forward, so his performance throughout the preseason is likely worth keeping an eye on.