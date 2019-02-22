Heat's Justise Winslow: Solid production all around
Winslow scored 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and registered seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 29 minutes Thursday against the 76ers.
Winslow has now posted 11 or more points in each of his previous four contests, and he's been effective on the boards and as a facilitator during that stretch. He's averaging 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists through eight games so far this month heading into the final week of February. Winslow will take the court next against Detroit on Friday.
