Heat's Justise Winslow: Starting, but lacking in contributions

Winslow provided seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 21 minutes in the Heat's 123-95 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

With Okaro White (foot) out indefinitely and Hassan Whiteside (knee) set to miss at least a week, Winslow has been a frontcourt mainstay for the top unit, starting in each of the Heat's last 15 games. Unfortunately for the third-year forward, working with the starters hasn't yielded elevated production, as Winslow has scored in double figures in just two of those contests while shooting a sickly 38.8 percent from the field over that span. While the Heat appreciate the energy Winslow offers defensively, his lack of impact as a scorer will make it difficult for him to generate fantasy value and eat further into the playing time of James Johnson, who comes off the bench but ranks as head coach Erik Spoelstra's favored option at power forward.