Heat's Justise Winslow: Starting exhibition opener

Winslow will start Sunday's preseason matchup with the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat are going to be without five typical contributors Sunday and as a result, will roll out a starting five of Goran Dragic, Rodney McGruder, Derrick Jones, Winslow and Hassan Whiteside. That definitely won't be the lineup that's featured once the regular season arrives, but it's still notable for those playing preseason DFS. Look for Winslow to see time at both small forward and power forward this season.