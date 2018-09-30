Heat's Justise Winslow: Starting exhibition opener
Winslow will start Sunday's preseason matchup with the Spurs, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The Heat are going to be without five typical contributors Sunday and as a result, will roll out a starting five of Goran Dragic, Rodney McGruder, Derrick Jones, Winslow and Hassan Whiteside. That definitely won't be the lineup that's featured once the regular season arrives, but it's still notable for those playing preseason DFS. Look for Winslow to see time at both small forward and power forward this season.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Double-Doubles in Game 3•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 37 minutes in Wednesday's victory•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads bench with 12 in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores season-high 18 points•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays well down the stretch•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 26 minutes off bench Thursday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...