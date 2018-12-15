Heat's Justise Winslow: Starting Friday

Winslow will start Friday against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow will replace Tyler Johnson in the starting five. Winslow has been playing well lately, averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals over the past four contests.

