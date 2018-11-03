Heat's Justise Winslow: Starting Saturday

Winslow will start in place of the injured Goran Dragic (toe) Saturday against the Hawks.

Coach Erik Spoelstra will opt to move Josh Richardson and Rodney McGruder down, opening up the small forward spot for Winslow. Over the past two games, Winslow is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.0 minutes.