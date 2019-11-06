Heat's Justise Winslow: Starting Tuesday
Winslow will start Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Winslow will return to the starting five after a two-game absence due to back soreness. He's averaging 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 37.8 minutes.
