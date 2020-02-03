Heat's Justise Winslow: Status still murky
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday that he's unsure if Winslow (back) will join the team on its upcoming road trip, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Winslow has appeared in just one game since Dec. 4, as he continues to battle back issues without a timetable to return. The fact that there's a possibility of him traveling with the team could be viewed as a positive sign, though there's been no indication that the Duke product is close to getting back on the court.
