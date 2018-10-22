Heat's Justise Winslow: Still limited Monday

Winslow (hamstring) was limited at Monday's practice, Tim Reynolds of the AP reports.

Winslow worked off to the side, per coach Erik Spoelstra, which indicates that he's still working back from the sore hamstring that's kept him out of Miami's first three games. The Duke product should be considered firmly questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks until further notice.

