Heat's Justise Winslow: Still out Monday
Winslow (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards.
The 23-year-old will miss his 12th consecutive contest due to the back bruise. Winslow's next chance to take the court will be Thursday versus Toronto.
