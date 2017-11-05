Heat's Justise Winslow: Struggles in start Sunday

Winslow finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 win over the Clippers.

Despite drawing the start, Winslow played just 17 minutes -- his second-lowest total of the year. The third-year player was averaging only 6.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game coming into Saturday's contests -- totals that will dip after the performance. He played just 18 games last year while dealing with injury, so it's possible he's struggling to get back into form. That said, he averaged 6.5 points and 5.2 rebounds across 28.6 minutes per game in his rookie season, so his work so far this year isn't unusually poor.