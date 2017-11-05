Heat's Justise Winslow: Struggles in start Sunday
Winslow finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 win over the Clippers.
Despite drawing the start, Winslow played just 17 minutes -- his second-lowest total of the year. The third-year player was averaging only 6.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game coming into Saturday's contests -- totals that will dip after the performance. He played just 18 games last year while dealing with injury, so it's possible he's struggling to get back into form. That said, he averaged 6.5 points and 5.2 rebounds across 28.6 minutes per game in his rookie season, so his work so far this year isn't unusually poor.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will enter starting five Sunday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Perfect from field in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Expects to start season as a reserve•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Solid performance Thursday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Six points, eight boards in return to action•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will come off the bench Sunday•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...