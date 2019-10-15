Heat's Justise Winslow: Struggles with shot in Monday's win

Winslow managed nine points (4-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 120-87 win over the Hawks.

Winslow matched rookie Tyler Herro for the team high in field goal attempts and matched Goran Dragic for the team high in dimes. Winslow's spot in the starting lineup seems secure. However, it may not be easy for him to equal last year's averages of 12.6 points and 4.3 assists given that Jimmy Butler is now on board.