Heat's Justise Winslow: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Winslow provided 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 35 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.

It was another typical night for Winslow, who has been able to contribute across multiple statistical categories this season. The fourth-year vet is experiencing career highs in points (12.5), assists (4.1), field goal percentage (43.5) and three-point percentage (39.4) this season.