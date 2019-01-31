Heat's Justise Winslow: Stuffs stat sheet in loss
Winslow provided 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 35 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.
It was another typical night for Winslow, who has been able to contribute across multiple statistical categories this season. The fourth-year vet is experiencing career highs in points (12.5), assists (4.1), field goal percentage (43.5) and three-point percentage (39.4) this season.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads charge in win over Cavs•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Solid in loss to Bucks•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads way in win over Grizzlies•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Dishes out season-high 10 dimes•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Notches another diverse line•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...