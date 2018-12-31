Heat's Justise Winslow: Stuffs stat sheet in loss
Winslow finished with 10 points (4-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four steals across 30 minutes Sunday against Minnesota.
Winslow failed to find his shot in a 113-104 loss, finishing the night hitting just 26.7 percent of his attempts from the field. Despite this, he managed to salvage his day and post a respectable final line by adding value with assists, rebounds and steals. Winslow has logged 28 or more minutes in each of his previous five games and is averaging 17.0 points, 6.4 boards and 4.8 assists over that stretch.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Big double-double in win•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Back-to-back 20-point performances•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will be starting point guard•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Contributes across board in win•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores just eight points in start•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will play Saturday•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...