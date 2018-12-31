Heat's Justise Winslow: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Winslow finished with 10 points (4-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four steals across 30 minutes Sunday against Minnesota.

Winslow failed to find his shot in a 113-104 loss, finishing the night hitting just 26.7 percent of his attempts from the field. Despite this, he managed to salvage his day and post a respectable final line by adding value with assists, rebounds and steals. Winslow has logged 28 or more minutes in each of his previous five games and is averaging 17.0 points, 6.4 boards and 4.8 assists over that stretch.