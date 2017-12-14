Heat's Justise Winslow: Suffers knee strain Wednesday

Winslow suffered a left knee strain during Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers and will not return.

Winslow suffered the injury in the first half of Wednesday's contest, logging just nine minutes before heading to the locker room. He's expected to be reevaluated on Thursday, which is when we should find out whether or not Winslow could miss more time. Tentatively consider Winslow questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets until more information is released.