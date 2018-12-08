Heat's Justise Winslow: Superb night off bench

Winslow logged 20 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Friday's 115-98 win over the Suns.

Winslow was dialed in on Friday, shooting 87.5 percent from the floor and drilling all four of his 3-point attempts along the way. After an injury-riddled month, the Heat finally look healthy again, and this standout performance from Winslow is a positive indication of his role with a complete roster. He'll need more nights like this one to establish the kind of floor necessary for fantasy relevance, but the 22-year-old possesses the upside to make an impact if he sees enough time.