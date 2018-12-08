Heat's Justise Winslow: Superb night off bench
Winslow logged 20 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Friday's 115-98 win over the Suns.
Winslow was dialed in on Friday, shooting 87.5 percent from the floor and drilling all four of his 3-point attempts along the way. After an injury-riddled month, the Heat finally look healthy again, and this standout performance from Winslow is a positive indication of his role with a complete roster. He'll need more nights like this one to establish the kind of floor necessary for fantasy relevance, but the 22-year-old possesses the upside to make an impact if he sees enough time.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Contributes 14 points in loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Good to go Friday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Probable for Friday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 30 minutes in Sunday's loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will play Sunday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Probable Sunday vs. Raptors•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...