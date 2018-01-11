Heat's Justise Winslow: Targeting Sunday for return
Winslow (knee) is targeting Sunday's game against the Bucks for a potential return, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow has been sidelined since mid-December with a knee injury, but is finally approaching the end of his recovery. The Heat have another practice scheduled on Saturday, which is likely when we'll get the next update regarding Winslow's eventual availability. For now, consider him questionable for that contest and if he were to be given the green light, Winslow would likely have some restrictions following the extended absence.
