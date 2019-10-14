Heat's Justise Winslow: To see action Monday
Winslow (rest) will be available to play Monday against Atlanta.
Winslow took a seat for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Hornets for maintenance purposes, but he'll be back in action Monday night. He logged 24 minutes one week ago against the Spurs and figures to see a similar workload.
