Heat's Justise Winslow: Traveling for two-game road trip

Winslow (knee) will travel with the Heat for their two-game road trip that begins Monday in Atlanta, though his status is uncertain for both contests, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Winslow was listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's eventual win over the Clippers, but was ultimately held out for the second straight contest with the strained left knee. The fact that he's traveling suggests that the Heat are viewing the forward's injury as a day-to-day concern, but official word on his availability Monday likely won't be determined until after the team's morning shootaround. If he suits up this week, Winslow would likely immediately reclaim his usual 20-to-25-minute role on the wing.