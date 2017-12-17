Heat's Justise Winslow: Traveling for two-game road trip
Winslow (knee) will travel with the Heat for their two-game road trip that begins Monday in Atlanta, though his status is uncertain for both contests, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Winslow was listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's eventual win over the Clippers, but was ultimately held out for the second straight contest with the strained left knee. The fact that he's traveling suggests that the Heat are viewing the forward's injury as a day-to-day concern, but official word on his availability Monday likely won't be determined until after the team's morning shootaround. If he suits up this week, Winslow would likely immediately reclaim his usual 20-to-25-minute role on the wing.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...