Heat's Justise Winslow: Trending in right direction
Winslow (back) took part in Tuesday's shootaround and is probable against Denver, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Winslow was initially listed as a game-time call for Tuesday's game, but the team now expects him to take the court. His status should be cleared up closer to tipoff. If he's given the green light, Winslow would draw the start at point guard.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Not playing Sunday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Remains questionable for Sunday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Won't play Thursday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Questionable with back injury•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Goes cold from field•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...