Heat's Justise Winslow: Trending in right direction

Winslow (back) took part in Tuesday's shootaround and is probable against Denver, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Winslow was initially listed as a game-time call for Tuesday's game, but the team now expects him to take the court. His status should be cleared up closer to tipoff. If he's given the green light, Winslow would draw the start at point guard.

More News
Our Latest Stories