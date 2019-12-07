Play

Heat's Justise Winslow: Unavailable Friday

Winslow (back) won't play Friday against Washington, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow has been battling lower-back pain, so the Heat have elected to sit him down for Friday's tilt. Kelly Olynky and Derrick Jones should pick up extra minutes as a result.

