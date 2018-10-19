Heat's Justise Winslow: Unlikely to play Friday
Winslow (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow has been held out of the first two games of the regular season, and he figures to sit out again due to a hamstring injury. The Heat will receive a few days off following Friday's tilt, so there's a good chance Winslow will take the court in Wednesday's matchup at home against New York if he fails to do so Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...