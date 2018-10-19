Heat's Justise Winslow: Unlikely to play Friday

Winslow (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow has been held out of the first two games of the regular season, and he figures to sit out again due to a hamstring injury. The Heat will receive a few days off following Friday's tilt, so there's a good chance Winslow will take the court in Wednesday's matchup at home against New York if he fails to do so Friday.