Heat's Justise Winslow: Upgraded to probable
Winslow (concussion) returned to practice Tuesday and is probable for Wednesday's game against Houston, David Wilson of the Miami Herald reports.
As anticipated, Winslow was able to take part in Tuesday's practice and evidently fared well, warranting a probable tag. He hasn't taken the court since Nov. 5 due to a concussion, so it's possible the team will ease him back into action Wednesday, assuming he is cleared to play.
