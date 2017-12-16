Heat's Justise Winslow: Upgraded to questionable

Winslow (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The team announced Friday that Winslow was expected to miss the Heat's next four games while recovering from a knee injury, rendering his status update Saturday relatively surprising. Wayne Ellington and Tyler Johnson remain in line to see extended minutes off the bench should Winslow not play, but final confirmation on his status is unlikely until closer to game-time. Regardless, his original recovery timeline appears to have drastically improved.