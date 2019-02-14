Heat's Justise Winslow: Well-rounded stat line in win

Winslow contributed 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 win over the Mavericks.

Winslow matched his season high in rebounding while posting his sixth double-double through 51 appearances this season. That's twice as many double-doubles as he managed through his first three seasons combined (three double-doubles through his first 164 games). It's clear he has taken his game to another level here in 2018-19. Nevertheless, fantasy owners should be bracing themselves for a dip in Winslow's production given that Goran Dragic (knee) is reportedly nearing his return to the lineup.