Heat's Justise Winslow: Will be 'eased back in'

Once Winslow (back), who is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, returns, he will be "eased back in," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Winslow has been sidelined since Dec. 6 due to a bruised back, so the Heat will remain cautious with him as he returns to game action. We may learn more about the specific nature of his minutes restriction closer to tipoff, assuming he plays Wednesday.