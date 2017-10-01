Play

Heat's Justise Winslow: Will come off the bench Sunday

Winslow will will come off the bench for Sunday's preseason opener against the Hawks.

Winslow missed all but six games last season due to a shoulder injury and it appears coach Erik Spoelstra is going to make him re-earn a spot in the top unit. Rodney McGruder will get the start at small forward Sunday, though it wouldn't be surprising if Winslow ultimately took over prior to the regular-season opener. Still, it will be a situation to monitor moving forward and Winslow could certainly have some rust early on after missing so much time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball