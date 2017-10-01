Heat's Justise Winslow: Will come off the bench Sunday
Winslow will will come off the bench for Sunday's preseason opener against the Hawks.
Winslow missed all but six games last season due to a shoulder injury and it appears coach Erik Spoelstra is going to make him re-earn a spot in the top unit. Rodney McGruder will get the start at small forward Sunday, though it wouldn't be surprising if Winslow ultimately took over prior to the regular-season opener. Still, it will be a situation to monitor moving forward and Winslow could certainly have some rust early on after missing so much time.
Heat's Justise Winslow: Shoulder not a concern•
Heat's Justise Winslow: Says he's back to full strength•
Heat's Justise Winslow: Says he's taking contact•
Heat's Justise Winslow: Recovering from surgery ahead of schedule•
Heat's Justise Winslow: Sheds sling Wednesday•
Heat's Justise Winslow: Expected to begin rehabbing after break•
