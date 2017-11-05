Heat's Justise Winslow: Will enter starting five Sunday
Winslow will draw the start for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Dion Waiters is not with the team Sunday following the recent birth of his daughter, which allows Winslow to pick up his first start of the season. Winslow has averaged 23.1 minutes to start the 2017-18 campaign, but should see a temporary spike in playing time while working with the top unit.
