Heat's Justise Winslow: Will not play Monday

Winslow (knee) has been ruled out Monday against the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Winslow will miss a second straight game as he continues to battle left knee soreness. With Winslow unavailable, Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones (illness) are candidates to benefit from some increased run.

