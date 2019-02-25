Heat's Justise Winslow: Will not play Monday
Winslow (knee) has been ruled out Monday against the Suns, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As expected, Winslow will miss a second straight game as he continues to battle left knee soreness. With Winslow unavailable, Kelly Olynyk and Derrick Jones (illness) are candidates to benefit from some increased run.
