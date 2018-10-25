Heat's Justise Winslow: Will not play Wednesday
Winslow experienced tightness in his right hamstring during pregame warmups and will not play Wednesday against the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Winslow was set to make his season debut Wednesday, however expereienced a setback during pregame warm-up and no longer was able to go. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, and he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Trailblazers.
