Heat's Justise Winslow: Will play Sunday
Winslow (quadriceps) will play in Sunday's game against the Raptors, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Winslow likely suffered the injury during Friday's contest, but he was able to finish that game. Winslow is averaging 8.9 points and 5.4 assists over 27.4 minutes per game this season.
