Heat's Justise Winslow: Will play vs. Celtics

Winslow (thigh) will play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After nearly three weeks on the sideline with a lingering thigh injury, Winslow will be back in action for Wednesday's rematch with Boston. Following a lengthy absence, however, head coach Erik Spoelstra said that Winslow likely will not play a full workload Wednesday, so look for him to be eased back into the rotation.

