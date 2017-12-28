Heat's Justise Winslow: Will remain out Friday

Winslow (knee) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Nets, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Winslow was able to go through a light practice Thursday, so it appears he could be trending towards returning at some point over the next few games. That won't come on Friday, however, as Winslow is going to remain sidelined for a eighth straight game. With James Johnson (ankle) also still out, Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo and Jordan Mickey should all continue to see extra playing time in the frontcourt.