Heat's Justise Winslow: Won't play Friday
Winslow (knee) will not travel with the team for Friday's game against the Hornets, Andre Fernandez of The Miami Herald reports.
Winslow suffered a left knee strain in the first half of Wednesday's loss to the Trail Blazers, and with the Heat playing a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, it is unlikely that the third-year forward returns to the floor before Monday. But, until the Heat can give an update on his exact timetable, consider Winslow day-to-day.
