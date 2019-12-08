Heat's Justise Winslow: Won't play Sunday

Winslow (back) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow was questionable due to a lower-back strain but won't be able to suit up Sunday. Goran Dragic (groin) is also sidelined, leaving Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro to handle the bulk of the backcourt duties against Chicago.