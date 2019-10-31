Heat's Justise Winslow: Won't play Thursday
Winslow (back) will not play Thursday against the Hawks.
Winslow is nursing lower-back stiffness and will miss at least one game as a result. According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, coach Erik Spoelstra described the injury as a day-to-day issue, suggesting he could be back for Sunday's game against Houston. Kendrick Nunn is expected to start at point guard in place of Winslow on Thursday, while Tyler Herro is a candidate to start at shooting guard.
