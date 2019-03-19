Heat's Justise Winslow: Won't play Wednesday

Winslow (thigh) won't play Wednesday against the Spurs, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Winslow will miss a third straight contest while dealing with a bruised thigh. Goran Dragic has played well in Winslow's absence over the past two games, averaging 22.5 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 28.5 minutes.

