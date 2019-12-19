Play

Heat's Justise Winslow: Won't return Friday

Winslow (back) will not play Friday against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow is still tending to a back strain and will miss an eighth straight game as a result. He remains without a timetable for his return, though his next chance to play arrives Monday against the Jazz.

