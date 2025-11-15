Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Assigned to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miami assigned Jakucionis to the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday.
Jakucionis has yet to make an appearance at the NBA level because he's comfortably behind Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith for the time being.
