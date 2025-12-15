site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Available to play Monday
RotoWire Staff
Jakucionis (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Jakucionis will be available for this matchup, but that doesn't mean he'll play. The rookie has made just one appearance this season, so he should carry minimal fantasy upside across all formats.
