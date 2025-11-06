Jakucionis (groin) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jakucionis has been dealing with a right groin issue since the preseason, but for the first time this season, the rookie will be in uniform. However, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Erik Spoelstra said pregame that Jakucionis isn't expected to see the floor. Jakucionis is buried on the depth chart, with point guards like Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith ahead of him.