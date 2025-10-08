Jakucionis (wrist) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After missing Monday's preseason game against the Bucks and then returning to practice Tuesday, Jakucionis will be available Wednesday to make his rookie debut in the preseason. The Illinois product played in three games during the Las Vegas Summer League for Miami, averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game, shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three-point range.