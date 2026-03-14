Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jakucionis is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Magic.
The rookie floor general will return to the second due to the return of Tyler Herro (quadriceps) to the starting lineup. Jakucionis is averaging 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 11 appearances (three starts) since the All-Star break.
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